Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 770,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 163,724 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,717 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

