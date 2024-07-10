Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

