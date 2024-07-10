Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,509,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock worth $29,216,357. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

