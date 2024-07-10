Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

