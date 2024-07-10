Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.