Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,496,701 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

