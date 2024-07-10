Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 986 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 128,834 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.