Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:INN opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.