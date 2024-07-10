Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NMI Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NMIH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
