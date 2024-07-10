Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

