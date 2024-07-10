Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 931,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Incyte by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

INCY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

