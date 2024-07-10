Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Match Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

