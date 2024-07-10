Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

