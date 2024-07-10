Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

