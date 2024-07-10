Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after purchasing an additional 947,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,290,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.