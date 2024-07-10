Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

