Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 78.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

