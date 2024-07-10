Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TEGNA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

