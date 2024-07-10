Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.94. 20,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 18,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

