Financial Comparison: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) versus KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.30 $967.00 million $0.79 18.08 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 7 11 0 2.61 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KeyCorp and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.24, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 7.53% 8.89% 0.54% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

