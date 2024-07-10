Financial Contrast: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $112.31 million 0.85 $16.94 million $2.40 7.74 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 13.25% 10.17% 0.77% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

