Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

