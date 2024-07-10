Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,413 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 406,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

