Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

