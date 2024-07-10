Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

