Financial Survey: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50

Profitability

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $159.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% Booz Allen Hamilton 5.68% 68.12% 10.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.37 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $10.66 billion 1.87 $605.71 million $4.60 33.57

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.