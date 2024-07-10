Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Up 3.8%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 1,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Firm Capital Property Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

