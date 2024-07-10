First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

