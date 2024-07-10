First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $27.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several research firms have commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

