First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 159,415 shares.The stock last traded at $97.14 and had previously closed at $97.55.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

