First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 87,894 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

