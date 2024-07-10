Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 10,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Forian in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Forian Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forian stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Forian worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

