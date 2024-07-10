FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $49.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

