FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $49.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

FORM opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.