Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 551,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session's volume of 686,808 shares.The stock last traded at $122.12 and had previously closed at $123.75.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada's quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

