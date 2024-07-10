Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.61

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 21322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

