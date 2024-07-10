Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 12,490 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,358 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,931,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

