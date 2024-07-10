FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.52

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

