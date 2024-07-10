Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 8,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.