Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 8,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
