FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

ALA stock opened at C$30.74 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

