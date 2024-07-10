FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.15.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$22.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.99.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

