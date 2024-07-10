FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Boosted by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Shares of CP opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

