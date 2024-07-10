Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 218,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,845,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

About Galera Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRTX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

