genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 9,398,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,337,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

genedrive Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

