Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.3% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

