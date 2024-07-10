General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 21,663 shares.The stock last traded at $50.22 and had previously closed at $50.16.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,727 shares of company stock valued at $122,296. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Stolper Co raised its position in General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

