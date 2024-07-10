General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,778,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.