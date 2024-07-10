GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Down 9.3%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08). Approximately 157,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 264,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

GENinCode Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.13.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

