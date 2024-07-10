GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

