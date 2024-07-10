GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$52.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The firm has a market cap of C$19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total value of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

