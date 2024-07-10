GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Up 0.2%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.94. 1,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile

The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.

